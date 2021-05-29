Royce & Associates LP Has $23.78 Million Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,372,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,839 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Livent were worth $23,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Livent by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after buying an additional 4,257,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,228 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Livent by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter worth $14,230,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Livent by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 553,567 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTHM has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

LTHM stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

