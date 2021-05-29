Phoneum (PHT) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Phoneum has a market cap of $1.14 million and $20,359.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phoneum has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00076979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018498 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.17 or 0.00883193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.34 or 0.09258146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00090439 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum (PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,341,030,770 coins. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

