OptionRoom Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $204,198.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 29th. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and $204,198.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00059522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.43 or 0.00320144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00189399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.25 or 0.00786611 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

