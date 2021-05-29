WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Down 56.4% in May

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the April 29th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
WUXIF opened at $19.88 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34.
WuXi AppTec Company Profile
Featured Story: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.