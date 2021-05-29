Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-$300 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Charah Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHRA opened at $6.23 on Friday. Charah Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $189.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 52.47% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charah Solutions will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.