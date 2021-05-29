Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds Sells 28,700 Shares of Stock

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $546,161.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marshall T. Reynolds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Marshall T. Reynolds sold 14,387 shares of Premier Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $273,928.48.

NASDAQ PFBI opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.82. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFBI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Premier Financial Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

