Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Director James F. Crowley Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $402,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $658,801.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.71.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 2.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 3.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPRE. Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

