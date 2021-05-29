Insider Selling: Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Insider Sells 5,625 Shares of Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) insider Christina Luconi sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $468,281.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,538,619.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christina Luconi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rapid7 alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of Rapid7 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $83.65 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average of $81.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 18,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.