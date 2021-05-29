Boston Partners Cuts Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Popular were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth $202,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $81.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.46. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $82.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863 in the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.