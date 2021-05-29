Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Position Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lear were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 277.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $6,042,114 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $193.36 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $197.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on LEA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.46.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.