Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $2.54 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,523,000 after purchasing an additional 72,784 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,361,000 after purchasing an additional 376,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,788,000 after purchasing an additional 69,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Snap-on by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,011,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,056,478.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total value of $2,490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,020 shares of company stock worth $16,071,346. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

Snap-on stock opened at $254.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.51 and its 200 day moving average is $203.18. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.