Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

TSCO opened at $181.70 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $116.13 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.76 and a 200-day moving average of $160.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

