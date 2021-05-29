Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,720 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 1,093.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 786.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock opened at $88.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.69 and a 200-day moving average of $73.77. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.28.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

