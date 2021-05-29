Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Deming Xiao Sells 2,485 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total value of $854,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total value of $1,570,377.90.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $343.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $351.16 and a 200 day moving average of $351.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.36 and a 52 week high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 93.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.90.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

