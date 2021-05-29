iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the April 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWZS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47,813 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 85,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 106,370 shares in the last quarter.

EWZS opened at $18.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

