Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th.

Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend payment by 137.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $451.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $54.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.01%. Analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.