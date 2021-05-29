Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Increases By 72.7%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the April 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF opened at $69.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.85. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.06 and a 52-week high of $69.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 270.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 175,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 127,730 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the first quarter worth $828,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $319,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 64.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

