Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $230.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.16 and its 200 day moving average is $212.54. The company has a market cap of $160.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.53 and a 1 year high of $232.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

