Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $2,663,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.45. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

