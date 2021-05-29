Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 239 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,512 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4,059.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW stock opened at $363.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.48 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $352.12 and a 200-day moving average of $343.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.21.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. Insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

