Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 16,904 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,889,000 after buying an additional 80,655 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 78,468 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $96.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.52. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $66.70 and a 52-week high of $96.63.

