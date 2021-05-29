Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,411.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,332.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,017.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

