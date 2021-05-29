Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,612 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.54% of Korn Ferry worth $18,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 2,239.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,135,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,213,000 after buying an additional 2,044,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $33,384,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $658,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,079,000 after purchasing an additional 382,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,661,000 after acquiring an additional 362,666 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KFY. Truist raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,073 shares of company stock worth $5,402,435. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $65.41 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.95 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.09 and its 200-day moving average is $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

