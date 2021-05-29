Boston Partners Has $15.94 Million Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $15,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

NYSE MTX opened at $87.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $87.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

