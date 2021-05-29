Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,454,000 after buying an additional 2,234,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Solar by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,625,000 after buying an additional 470,988 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Solar by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000,000 after buying an additional 460,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,931,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $45,226.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,517.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $110,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 241 shares in the company, valued at $17,730.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,093 shares of company stock worth $3,109,203 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

FSLR stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.98. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.