Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,305,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,898,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,876,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cerner by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,628,000 after purchasing an additional 886,053 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.39. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

CERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

