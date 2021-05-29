Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,100 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 53,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,997. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $49.21 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a current ratio of 19.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.