Securian Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,058,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $36,217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,758,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,161,000 after buying an additional 1,279,539 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,053,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,625,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BNL opened at $21.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.27. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BNL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

