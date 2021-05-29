Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 904 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ball by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Shares of BLL opened at $82.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.42. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

