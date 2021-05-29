Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 80,383 Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 80,383 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in RedHill Biopharma were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDHL. Creative Planning lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 804,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,892,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,292,000 after buying an additional 16,992 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $7.25 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.42.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 252.14% and a negative net margin of 118.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDHL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, WBB Securities lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RedHill Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

