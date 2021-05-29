Analyzing Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) & Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Douglas Emmett and Equity Commonwealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett 0 8 1 0 2.11 Equity Commonwealth 0 1 0 0 2.00

Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus price target of $32.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.87%. Equity Commonwealth has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.69%. Given Equity Commonwealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Equity Commonwealth is more favorable than Douglas Emmett.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Equity Commonwealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett 4.24% 0.87% 0.38% Equity Commonwealth 26.51% 0.51% 0.47%

Risk & Volatility

Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Equity Commonwealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett $891.52 million 6.83 $50.42 million $1.82 19.08 Equity Commonwealth $66.28 million 50.48 $451.29 million $0.15 182.93

Equity Commonwealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Douglas Emmett. Douglas Emmett is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Commonwealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats Equity Commonwealth on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

