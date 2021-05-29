Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $223,000 Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 28.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in ANSYS by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,635,000 after buying an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in ANSYS by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 357,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,914,000 after buying an additional 22,070 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.88.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,254 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,028,133.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,993. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANSS opened at $337.94 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.68 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.77 and a 200-day moving average of $350.63.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

