Securian Asset Management Inc Has $2.52 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after acquiring an additional 55,757 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $172.83 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.17 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Insiders have sold a total of 28,532 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

