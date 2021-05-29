eBoost (EBST) Market Cap Hits $8.06 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 29th. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0807 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market cap of $8.06 million and approximately $445.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.74 or 0.00489028 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000108 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EBSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.