Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives $81.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $63.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day moving average is $66.04. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.49 and a beta of 1.91.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $154,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $108,906.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,917 shares of company stock worth $11,969,323 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

