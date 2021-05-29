Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives C$35.59 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.59.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

TSE TOU opened at C$29.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.08. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$11.40 and a 1-year high of C$29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of C$8.74 billion and a PE ratio of 9.12.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.6459059 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,788,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$212,932,427.30. Insiders acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555 over the last quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

