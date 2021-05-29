Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.18

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 2601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

