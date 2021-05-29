First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.92

Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 187221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $96.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 167.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

