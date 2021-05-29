Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Hits New 1-Year High at $167.14

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $167.14 and last traded at $165.31, with a volume of 75298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.58.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.56.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.31.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,463,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
