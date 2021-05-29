Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Hits New 1-Year High at $167.14

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $167.14 and last traded at $165.31, with a volume of 75298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.56.

Get Upstart alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.31.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,463,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.