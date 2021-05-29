Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $233,000 in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,676,521,000 after purchasing an additional 636,599 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,552,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,947,000 after purchasing an additional 301,612 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,408,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,562,000 after purchasing an additional 284,790 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,947,000 after purchasing an additional 702,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,620 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.75 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.64.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

