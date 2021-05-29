Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 45.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 531,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,994 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 58,192 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $3,986,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 5.7% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 479,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 25,696 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 441,723 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 414,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter.

KMF opened at $7.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

