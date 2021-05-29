Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Increases Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 234.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,890 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 45.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 28.1% in the first quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 6.4% in the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 23,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $1,960,219.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 821,238 shares of company stock worth $57,215,834 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $65.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.26. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,088.33 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

