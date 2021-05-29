Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Sells $360,741.92 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Mai Fyfield sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total value of $360,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mai Fyfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.99, for a total value of $109,850.94.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total value of $105,267.06.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $346.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.19 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 450.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

