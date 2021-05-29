Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,654 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Crane worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 159,057 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,747 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,262 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,546,000 after purchasing an additional 673,598 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $55,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

NYSE:CR opened at $95.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.71. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.