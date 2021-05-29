Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,894,346.00 in Stock

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.91 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Get Coty alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Coty by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. 26.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.