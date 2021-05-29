Insider Selling: TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) EVP Sells 14,948 Shares of Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.47 and a 12 month high of $111.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.39.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in TTEC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

