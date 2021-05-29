BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Joseph F. Fadool Sells 18,000 Shares

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 122,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,254.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.13. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,960,000 after buying an additional 3,727,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,344,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,912,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BorgWarner by 458.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,319,000 after buying an additional 1,415,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,561,000 after buying an additional 1,388,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

