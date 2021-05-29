Analysts Expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.21). Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 178.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $40,883.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 397,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,190.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $164,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,589.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,672,663 shares of company stock valued at $45,924,120. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,200,000 after buying an additional 9,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76,276.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687,927 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,634,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,602 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $20,075,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $18,817,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

PLYA stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

