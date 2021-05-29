AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXAHY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33. AXA has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.398 per share. This represents a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. AXA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.77%.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

