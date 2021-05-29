Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.700-1.724 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.77 million-$618.55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.69 million.Endava also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.470-0.500 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on DAVA shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Endava has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Endava stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.78 and a 200-day moving average of $81.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. Endava has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $105.45.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

